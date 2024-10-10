"Games of Veterans" competition was launched in Ukraine

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs has launched the "Games of Veterans" sports competition.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry.

"This year, they will be held in four regions of Ukraine and will end with the All-Ukrainian competition in Kyiv. Participants of the "Games of Veterans" will compete in two disciplines: CrossFit and eSports," the statement said.

Servicemen, war veterans and persons discharged from military service or law enforcement agencies who were injured, wounded or ill during or as a result of their duties in the combat zone are invited to participate in the regional competitions.

Registration for the competition is mandatory and will last until October 27.

The regional qualifying stages of the CrossFit will take place on: November 2 (Kryvyi Rih), November 9 (Odesa), November 16 (Ivano-Frankivsk) and November 23 (Zhytomyr), and the all-Ukrainian competition will take place on December 8 in Kyiv.

The regional qualifying stage in e-sports will take place: Counter-Strike 2 (all over Ukraine online) on November 17, FIFA (all over Ukraine online) on November 24, DOTA2 (all over Ukraine online), with the all-Ukrainian competition taking place on December 6-7 in Kyiv.

