Palestinians must leave Gaza Strip - Trump

Palestinians should leave the Gaza Strip, Jordan and Egypt should accept refugees from the region.

This was stated by U.S. President Donald Trump, Censor.NET reports citing The Times of Israel.

According to him, the Palestinians have no choice but to leave Gaza. He also expressed a desire for the neighboring countries of Jordan and Egypt to take on the displaced Palestinians.

"If they had the opportunity to move - either as a large group or in different smaller groups - to take care of almost 2 million people. I think they would be delighted with that," he said.

"I don't know how (Palestinians - Ed.) can want to stay in Gaza... It is a place for demolition. They are there because they have no alternative. And what do they have? Now it's a big pile of rubble. Have you seen the pictures? Have you been there? Who can live like that? It's very dangerous. There is shooting everywhere. Bombing is everywhere - on both sides," the American leader said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Trump wants to take the Gaza Strip under US control and does not rule out the possibility of sending US troops there.