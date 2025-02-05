US is having "very constructive talks" on Ukraine - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States is engaged in "very constructive negotiations on Ukraine."

He said this during a press conference at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Censor.NET reports with reference to Voice of America.

"Now the cities are largely destroyed. We are talking about a very sad sight. We're talking about Gaza. Well, many of these cities look as bad as Gaza, if not worse," Trump said of the war in Ukraine and added that he wants "it to stop."

The US President said that he wants to stop the "absolute slaughter".

Read more: Half of the world is trying to help Trump end war in Ukraine fairly, – Waltz

"We're talking to the Russians, we're talking to the Ukrainian leadership," Trump said when asked about a peace plan for Ukraine, but he did not provide any details of his plan.

"We're having very good talks, and I think we're going to get it done. I think there will be something, hopefully, drastic," the US leader added.

Read more: Trump invited me to his inauguration. It wouldn’t be very appropriate for me to go – Zelenskyy

He also did not answer the question whether he would demand that the Russians leave the territory of Ukraine. Trump also repeated his words that every week he receives reports on the number of soldiers killed in Ukraine, and "these numbers are staggering."

"When you hear the real numbers in Ukraine, what, what numbers, and that's not including the destroyed cities and all the people killed. That's why I want it to stop," he said.

According to Trump, there are 700,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers on the Ukrainian side and "800,000, maybe more" on the Russian side.

Read also on Censor.NET: Palestinians must leave Gaza Strip - Trump