Occupiers tried to penetrate our defenses in Lyman direction, and in Pokrovsk - more than 30 assaults were repelled - General Staff. MAP

A total of 85 combat engagements were recorded in the frontline yesterday, 4 February 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

As noted, yesterday the enemy launched two missiles and 76 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including two missiles and 124 drones. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand three hundred attacks, including 81 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,711 kamikaze drones to defeat them.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Udy, Saltine, Kozacha Lopan, Kostiantynivka, Kostiantynopil, Vilne Pole, Burlatske, Andriivka, Udachne, Gulyaypole, Novopil, Orikhiv, and Kherson.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, military equipment, two artillery systems, and one electronic warfare station.

It is recalled that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1140 people. Ukrainian troops also neutralized nine tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, 52 artillery systems, 99 operational and tactical UAVs, 157 vehicles, two units of occupants' special equipment, and one heavy flamethrower system.

Read on Censor.NET: Rashists storm Chasiv Yar under a smoke screen and break through to the city centre - OTU "Luhansk"

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops once near Vovchansk.

Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, Lozova, and in the direction of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk sector, where seven occupants' attacks took place over the day.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked twice in the Liman sector yesterday. They tried to penetrate our defenses near Yampolivka and Dibrova.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked six times in the areas of Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Chasiv Yar.

It is also noted that ten attacks were carried out by the enemy in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 35 aggressor attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Myroliubivka, Promin, Kotlynove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Andriivka and Dachne," the statement said.

See more: Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 844,070 people (+1140 per day), 9,947 tanks, 22,707 artillery systems, 20,721 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the South

Ukrainian defense forces repelled two enemy attacks in the Novopavlivka sector. The occupants tried to advance near Rozlyv and Zelenivka.

In the Huliaypillia sector, three militants attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders near Novosilka.

In the Orikhivskyi sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions twice, trying to advance towards Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Siversk and Prydniprovske sectors.

The situation in Kursk and the North

Over the last day, 12 combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector, the enemy carried out 46 air strikes, dropped 67 guided bombs, and fired 378 artillery shells, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia sectors were observed.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.























