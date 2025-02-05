Russian troops carried out an airstrike on Druzhkivka: one person was killed, there were injuries and destruction. PHOTOS
Russian troops conducted an air strike on Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, and rescuers eliminated the consequences of the Russian attack.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.
As noted, the enemy shelling destroyed a residential building with people inside. Unfortunately, 1 person died and 2 others were injured.
Seven residential buildings, a shop, and several vehicles were also damaged.
"The impact caused a fire to break out on the territory of a local enterprise over an area of 144 square meters. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire. While clearing the rubble, rescuers removed more than 3 tonnes of building structures," the statement said.
