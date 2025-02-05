Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law and mobilization until May 9, 2025

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed bills that provide for the extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the cards of the relevant laws No. 12404 and No. 12405 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the documents, martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine have been extended until May 9, 2025.

This is the 14th extension of martial law and mobilization since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the relevant laws on January 15.

