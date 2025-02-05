Person who carried out bomb attack near TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi is dead - National Police

A person carrying explosives was killed in an explosion near the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi.

This was stated by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"This year alone, we have already had 9 such incidents. The last one was at 1 p.m. today in Kamianets-Podilskyi, Khmelnytskyi region. A person approached the checkpoint of the TCR and SS with a bag in his hands. She asked to allegedly pass a parcel and at the same moment there was an explosion," he said.

Four people were injured in the attack.

According to Vyhivskyi, the person who committed the crime was killed.

Explosion near the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi on February 5, 2025

An explosion occurred near the building of the Kamianets-Podilskyi TCR and SS in the Khmelnytskyi region.

