They have been held in inhumane conditions for almost 33 months – Prokopenko on absence of Azov fighters among released POWs

Among the Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity on Wednesday, February 5, there are no soldiers of the Azov brigade.

This was reported on Facebook by the commander of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the Azov National Guard, Denys (Redis) Prokopenko, Censor.NET reports.

Prokopenko said that as an officer, he is happy to see every Ukrainian released from captivity. But as the commander of the Azov brigade, he considers it impossible to remain silent about the lives of his soldiers.

"But for the 848 soldiers of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade, none of whom are among those exchanged today, the hell of captivity continues. For almost 33 months they have been held in inhumane conditions in Russian prisons that function according to the most horrific precepts of Soviet concentration camps. For almost 3 years they have been waiting for the promised priority exchanges," said the Azov commander.

Finally, Redis added that despite everything, Azov continues to do its job every day and every hour.

As a reminder, on February 5, Ukraine returned 150 defenders from Russian captivity.

Read more: In 2024, 356 more people were returned from Russian captivity than in 2023 - Coordination Center