Russian air strike on Druzhkivka: death toll rises to two

The death toll from a Russian air strike on Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, on the night of 5 February has risen to two.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that during the dismantling of the rubble of a residential building, rescuers found body fragments, which were handed over to the National Police for further identification.

Emergency and rescue operations at the site of the Russian air strike have been completed. A total of 12 tonnes of building structures have been removed.

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops had carried out an air strike on Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, killing one person and wounding others.

