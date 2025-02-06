Defence forces hit Russian occupiers’ airfield, - General Staff

On the night of 6 February, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This is a facility for the operational basing of aircraft. It is used for storage, preparation and launch of "Shahed" UAVs on the territory of Ukraine, as well as maintenance of aircraft performing tasks in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Hits and explosions in the target area were confirmed. A fire broke out. The results of the damage are being clarified," the statement said.

The General Staff noted that strikes against targets involved in the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine and terrorising the civilian population will continue.

As a reminder, on the evening of 5 February, explosions occurred in Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

