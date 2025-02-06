Trump’s America "is no longer one we knew before," this will have consequences - Merz
The candidate for the post of the next German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, is "concerned" about the latest developments in the United States during the presidency of Donald Trump.
This is reported by Politico, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, "This is no longer the America we knew before."
"The way the officials, the Department of Justice, the prosecutors work, the way they all get thrown out, the way they pardon people sentenced to years in prison, will have consequences for America," Mertz explained.
The politician's warning came amid a series of staff cuts in the US federal government and foreign aid that have taken place since the beginning of Trump's presidency.
The American leader also announced his ambitions to take control of Gaza, Greenland and the Panama Canal.
