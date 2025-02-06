In six months, Russian army in Kursk region lost about 40,000 people, of which more than 16,000 were killed - General Staff

The operation of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region has been going on for six months now, since August 6, 2024. Its goal is to prevent a new enemy offensive in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. This operation still fulfills this function 6 months later.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"For the first time in 11 years of war, hostilities have been moved to the territory of Russia. Our troops continue to hold hundreds of square kilometers of the "buffer zone" in the Russian Federation," the General Staff noted.

They added that the operation forced the Russian occupiers to transfer significant resources to the Kursk region, weakening their positions on other frontlines.

Russia was also forced to ask for help from North Korea, which sent 12,000 of its troops to the Kursk region. The total losses of the DPRK contingent amounted to about 4 thousand people. Of the three notional North Korean brigades, one was actually destroyed and two lost their combat capability. Thus, the DPRK units have now been withdrawn from the front line.

"Over the 6 months of active hostilities in the Kursk region, the total Russian losses in manpower amounted to approximately 39,900 people, of whom about 16,100 were killed," the General Staff noted.

Losses of enemy equipment as of February 5, 2025:

131 tanks;

689 armored combat vehicles;

386 artillery systems;

12 MLRS units;

12 air defense systems;

1 airplane;

3 helicopters;

931 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical levels;

1164 units of automotive equipment;

34 units of special equipment.

During the operation, Ukrainian forces captured 909 Russian soldiers, significantly replenishing the exchange fund. This made it possible to bring home hundreds of Ukrainian defenders who had been held in Russian prisons.

"The Kursk offensive remains an example of sudden asymmetric and successful actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which allow them to inflict significant losses on the superior enemy and seize the initiative on the battlefield," the General Staff added.

As a reminder, the day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region would be an important part of the negotiation process with Russia.

