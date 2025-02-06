Syrskyi about Swedish "Archer" self-propelled guns: AFU highly appreciate qualities of "offensive cannon" in Kursk operation

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a working meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Sweden, Lieutenant General Mikael Claasson, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

"In a conversation with my Swedish colleague, I shared my vision of the situation on the combat line, which stretches for almost 1200 km. The aggressor has an advantage in manpower, certain types of weapons, and military equipment, and carries out daily attacks with drones and missiles. However, Russia is paying a heavy price for advancing on every meter of Ukrainian land - about 1,500 people killed and wounded every day," noted Syrsky.

Lieutenant General Mikael Klasson assured that Swedish assistance to Ukraine is unwavering and will continue, despite the challenges, to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and develop our defense industry.

The Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanked the Swedish people for their consistent support of Ukraine, its increase, and acceleration according to the plan for 2024-2026.

I was pleased to hear General Klassen praise the Kursk offensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. I showed my colleague a video about the role of Archer self-propelled artillery systems and CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles provided by Sweden in this operation. "Our soldiers highly appreciate the qualities of the Archer self-propelled artillery system and call it a "cannon of the offensive," emphasized Syrsky.

In his turn, the Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces thanked for the opportunity to learn from the experience of our army in repelling Russian aggression.

"He also assured me that he received good feedback that will help to improve Swedish weapons and military equipment. The conversation touched upon the topic of international support for Ukraine, cooperation with NATO and European allies, including the new member of the Alliance - Sweden," noted the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The parties agreed to continue the dialogue on meeting the requests of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, the provision of Swedish-made aircraft.

"We have hard work ahead of us, but we have to go through this path and win. The resilience and unity of the people and the support of our allies, including our loyal and reliable friend, the Kingdom of Sweden, are with us!" - Syrsky summarized.

Earlier it was reported that Sweden is providing Ukraine with the largest military aid package worth $1.2 billion. It is the 18th since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

