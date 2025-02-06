Through recruitment, twice as many soldiers are being recruited as before, - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

The number of people being recruited into the army is increasing significantly.

This was stated by the "servant of the people", a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The parliamentarian noted that mobilisation is ensured mainly through the activities of the TCR and SS.

"But at the meetings of the Committee on National Defence and Intelligence, we consider issues related to the introduction of recruitment mechanisms in a closed session. And we see very positive dynamics," Venislavskyi added.

Previously, recruitment was provided by about 5% of those mobilised and 95% - by the TCR and SS, while today the ratio is about 10% to 90%.

"That is, the number of people we engage through recruitment and other contracting mechanisms is increasing significantly, and the dynamics are good," the MP said.

