Russians changed tactics in Chasiv Yar area: they refused to use Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal - OTG "Luhansk"

The Russian army is amassing forces in the northern part of Chasiv Yar and is trying to storm the southern part.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, a representative of the Luhansk regional military unit Dmytro Zaporozhets said this during a telethon.

"Now we can say that the movement through the canal pipes is no longer relevant. The enemy has made three passages in the Siverskyi Donets Canal to distract our attention. We need to attract additional resources to control these passages with the help of drones and remote mining," said Zaporozhets.

He added that artillery activity has decreased, while the number of aerial reconnaissance missions in the Kramatorsk sector has increased. Last month, the Russians also actively deployed armored vehicles in the battle. This equipment was used to send troops to the southern part of the city, near the Avangard stadium.

"In January, at least 10 units of armored vehicles were destroyed. Therefore, the activity of their use has decreased. The number of ATVs is increasing, and dune buggies are being actively used," he noted.

As a reminder, three firefights were registered in the Kramatorsk sector in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky yesterday.

See more: Occupiers tried to penetrate our defenses in Lyman direction, and in Pokrovsk - more than 30 assaults were repelled - General Staff. MAP