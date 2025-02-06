Israel to hand over Gaza Strip to US. Palestinians to be resettled in "far safer and more beautiful" places, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Israel would hand over the Gaza Strip to the United States.

He announced this on the social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer (Democratic minority leader in the US Senate - Ed.), would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region. They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe and free," he said.

According to Trump, the United States will begin construction of what will be one of the largest and most prominent projects of its kind on Earth.

"No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!" - the president added.

