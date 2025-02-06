Rada to consider term of MMC for "limitedly fit" in near future - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

At its upcoming meetings, the Verkhovna Rada may consider a bill to extend the period of MMC (Military Medical Commission) for "limitedly fit" citizens for three months in order to avoid bringing them to administrative responsibility.

This was stated by the "servant of the people", member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"We considered the issue before failing to register the relevant bill on extending the deadline for undergoing the military medical commission for those with limited fitness until May 5," he said.

According to him, there are subjective and objective reasons why not everyone has undergone MMC.

"We all postpone it to the last days of a particular deadline and think we will be in time, then there are queues and we are physically unable to keep up. The objective reasons are that the communication framework for signaling those who were recognized as limitedly fit was not properly provided: how they should do it, whether they should come themselves or receive a draft notice. And this was also ambiguously perceived by citizens," Venislavskyi explained.

Read more: Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law and mobilization until May 9, 2025

The People's Deputy noted that now there is a decision to consider the draft law and extend the term of the MMC for another 3 months.

"In order not to bring to administrative responsibility and to ensure that all those who are in Ukraine and have no other reason not to undergo this commission, they should pass it and either be recognized as fit or unfit for military service. So yes, I think we will consider this draft law at the next parliamentary sessions and will adopt it," added Venislavskyi.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the TCR would not impose fines on persons liable for military service who fail to undergo the MMC by February 5.

Servant of the People People's Deputy Fediienko said that the Verkhovna Rada would not consider a bill on postponing the deadline for the military clinical examination in the near future, as it has not yet passed all the instances in the parliament.

Read more: Draft law on postponement of terms of passing MMC is not yet ready for consideration in Rada, - "servant of people" Fedienko