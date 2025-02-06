She supported and justified Russia: former People’s Artist of Ukraine and former People’s Deputy from Party of Regions, Povalii, to be tried – Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

Prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office have submitted to court an indictment against former the People`s Deputy from the banned Party of Regions and People's Artist of Ukraine Taisiia Povalii for collaboration.

The investigation established that in 2014, the defendant moved to Russia, where she currently resides and is engaged in creative and entrepreneurial activities. In 2023, she received Russian citizenship. As noted in the investigation materials, the artist is actively involved in various political actions in support of the Russian president.

In 2023, she actively gave interviews to propaganda media in which she extolled Russian military and political ideals and humiliated Ukrainians, calling them "zombie Nazis".

According to the prosecutor's office, the High Anti-Corruption Court ruled to recover property belonging to the accused, among other things, for the state:

seven land plots in the Kyiv region with a total area of 9.3 hectares;

a residential building with a total area of 442 sq m;

a household with a total area of 101 sq m;

two vehicles;

four weapons;

property rights to music and lyrics for up to 9 works.

An indictment was sent to the court on the facts of collaboration, public calls for aggressive war and justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and glorification of its participants (part 6 of Article 111-1, Article 436, part 1 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

