Russians attack Kherson region 29 times during day: 3 people wounded

During the day on February 6, Russian troops attacked Kherson region 29 times: three people were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on February 6, 2025, Russian troops carried out 29 attacks on the territory of the Kherson region, using UAVs, FPV drones and artillery.

As of 5:30 p.m., 3 civilians were reported wounded.

Beryslav

In the morning, the Russian military dropped explosives on one of the streets, causing a 46-year-old man to sustain shrapnel wounds to his shoulder, hip and shin. He was hospitalized.

Antonivka

Under similar circumstances, a 52-year-old man sustained a head injury in Antonivka village.

Dniprovske village

Another person was injured in the shelling of Dniprovske village in Kherson district.

Civilian objects were also reported damaged, including private and apartment buildings.