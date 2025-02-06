Almost 50% of citizens believe that situation in Ukraine is developing in wrong direction – poll. INFOGRAPHICS
Criticism in assessments of the situation in Ukraine is growing among Ukrainian citizens.
This is evidenced by a study by the sociological group "Rating", Censor.NET reports.
Thus, almost half of the respondents (49%) believe that the situation in Ukraine is developing in the wrong direction. Instead, 35% of respondents believe that it is going in the right direction.
In which areas has it deteriorated
80% of citizens reported a deterioration in the economic sphere, 62% - in the political situation, 60% - in the financial situation of their families, 55% - in the cohesion of Ukrainians.
Ukrainians consider the main threats to be economic (price increases - 33%, economic crisis - 32%) and security (increased shelling - 27%, further occupation of territories - 25%).
