Wreckage of Russian UAV found in Kyiv region in Dnipro river waters. PHOTOS
Rescuers have removed the wreckage of a Russian UAV from the Dnipro River in Kyiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.
"A suspicious object in the water was spotted by passers-by and reported it to the Rescue Service.
Divers-sappers of the Mobile Rescue Centre of the Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine examined the water area and found the wreckage of an enemy drone at a distance of 60 metres from the shore.
Its remains were safely removed and handed over for further investigation," they said.
