Funeral of fallen soldier Maksym Yemets (Yenot) will be held on February 11 in Ivano-Frankivsk

On Tuesday, February 11, at 13:00 in Ivano-Frankivsk, a farewell ceremony for the fallen Ukrainian soldier, poet Maksym Yemets with the call sign Enot (Raccoon) will be held at the House of Sorrow on Rebetska Street.

This was reported by his girlfriend, Ukrainian military and writer Oksana Rubanyak (Xena), Censor.NET reports.

"Let us bid farewell to our Hero, my beloved Maksym Yemets 'Raccoon,' on his final journey. Come and pay your respects to the Hero. I will be by your side, my love, just as you were always by mine. My universe," she wrote.

On Monday, February 10, at 4:00 p.m., the mourning procession will arrive at Independence Square in Kosiv for a memorial service.

At 5:00 p.m. the same day, a parastas will be held at the family home in Staryi Kosiv.

After that, the funeral procession will proceed to Ivano-Frankivsk.

On Tuesday, February 11, at 1:00 p.m., the funeral service will take place at the House of Sorrow, 3 Rebet Street, Ivano-Frankivsk.

As a reminder, 30-year-old Ukrainian soldier and poet Maksym Yemets (Enot) was killed in the Pokrovsk direction.

