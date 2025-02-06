Zelenskyy: $40-50 billion needed to provide housing for all IDPs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy estimated the cost of providing housing for internally displaced persons at $50 billion.

"Today we talked about how to support people. There are programs that support Ukrainians. I said that the big challenge we face today is internally displaced persons (IDPs). This is a large number of our people. I would ask Madam President to help, because there are about 5 million IDPs in Ukraine today. They really need help - houses, apartments, otherwise we will lose people," Zelenskyy said after meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso.

He noted that IDPs are sometimes forced to return because they do not find housing and work. "It is very difficult for us, and I would not want to lose millions of people. Of course, I would like our partners to help Ukraine, the state and central government, local authorities and communities," the President emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, $40-50 billion is needed to provide housing for all IDPs. "For us, even in peacetime, this is very serious money, and it is difficult to find it easily," the head of state said.

According to the President, it would be fair to allocate additional funds from frozen Russian assets for these needs. "These are tens of billions, and we would spend them to help people, to help them with apartments, to find a place to live," Zelenskyy said.

He added that he would raise this topic with partners in Europe, in particular during the Munich Security Conference.

