Ministry of Health discussed mechanism for removing mobilization exemption from certain doctors

The Minister of Health of Ukraine, Viktor Liashko, together with the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Serhii Melnyk, and the Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Anatolii Kazmirchuk, discussed the mechanism for removing the mobilization exemption of medical personnel to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Ministry of Health.

Today, more than 75% of wounded servicemen are treated in civilian medical institutions. It is important for us to ensure the uninterrupted provision of medical care in full. That is why the government has decided to grant full exemption for medical workers. At the same time, we understand the needs of the frontline. To meet them, we are coordinating with the Ministry of Defense and the Medical Forces Command. Decisions on removing the exemption of medical personnel should be made based on the real demand for specialists in particular fields. It is crucial to maintain a balance so that the medical system functions effectively both for the front and for the rear," explained Liashko."

The removal of mobilization exemption for medical workers will take place at the request of the Ministry of Defense and the Medical Forces Command based on the need for specific medical specialists. The Ministry of Health, in coordination with regional health departments, will then conduct the necessary consultations and compile lists of required medical personnel. The process will be organized to ensure the proper functioning of civilian medical facilities.

Requests for removal of exemption will be submitted by the heads of medical institutions through the Diia portal, in accordance with the procedure for reserving military service-eligible personnel during mobilization and wartime.

After exemption removal, specialists will be mobilized into the Armed Forces or other military formations as needed, with appointments to medical positions within the military. Upon mobilization, they will sign contracts for a period of one year.

