Russia claims to have shot down 83 Ukrainian drones

On the night of 13 February, 83 Ukrainian drones were shot down over nine Russian regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

In particular, 37 drones were shot down over the border region of Bryansk, 12 over Kursk and Lipetsk regions, nine over Tver region, and the rest over Belgorod, Kaluga, Smolensk, Voronezh and Rostov regions.

In the morning, the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, announced that 37 drones had been shot down over the region and assured that there had been no damage or casualties.

‘All attacks have been repelled, all targets have been destroyed!’ the governor said in his telegram channel.

The drones could have been flying through the Bryansk region to Lipetsk and other locations in the depths of Russia's territory.

In the morning, the governor of Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, announced that several drones had been shot down over the region and that the falling debris had damaged a gas pipeline and smashed windows in private homes.

As a reminder, residents of the Lipetsk region reported a massive drone attack on the region that night.

