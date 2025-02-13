Norway will provide Ukraine with $107 million for new air defense equipment - country’s Ministry of Defense

On February 13, 2025, Norway announced that it would provide Ukraine with additional air defense equipment worth NOK 1.2 billion (about $107 million).

This was reported by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"We are providing new air defense equipment worth NOK 1.2 billion, purchased through the JUMPSTART program, to protect the population and infrastructure of Ukraine," the statement said.

During a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik noted that air defense is a priority military need for Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of these assets to protect not only military but also civilian infrastructure.

These air defense assets are part of the NOK 22.5 billion ($2 billion) that Norway will provide for military support to Ukraine in 2025. In addition, Norway will join the "drone coalition" with $50 million to support this initiative.

Earlier, Norway has already allocated more than six billion Norwegian kroner ($532 million) to Ukraine for air defense in 2024.

