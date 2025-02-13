Sybiha on security guarantees for Ukraine: NATO membership is best option

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has emphasized that the most reliable guarantee of security for Ukraine is its accession to NATO, as the Ukrainian army will significantly strengthen the Alliance and make a significant contribution to transatlantic security.

He said this in an interview with Le Monde, Censor.NET reports.

"This is one of the elements of security guarantees we are thinking about. It is important to know the details, scale and schedule. Before that, of course, we have to make Russia sit down at the negotiating table. We are counting on the support of our partners to stabilize the situation on the battlefield, which is very difficult," Sybiha said.

Sybiha noted that in order to achieve stability on the battlefield, the support of Ukraine's partners is necessary, and it is also necessary to ensure the country's defense and prevent further advance of Russian troops. At the same time, he emphasized that after the last NATO summit in July 2024, all allies confirmed the irreversibility of Ukraine's path to NATO, which is already enshrined in the Constitution.

See more: Sybiha arrived on visit to Paris: talks on strengthening support for Ukraine with EU foreign ministers are planned. PHOTOS

NATO membership is not about handouts. We will contribute to transatlantic security with our 110+ brigades, our military expertise, and our technology. We are developing advanced products that we test directly on the battlefield. We have expanded our defense industry sixfold to become more self-sufficient. This is also part of the security guarantees we seek," the minister said.

He also emphasized the importance of joining NATO as a security guarantee, as Ukraine has already had a negative experience with the Budapest Memorandum, giving up its nuclear weapons.

"The best guarantee of security remains NATO membership. It is the cheapest way for the Alliance to guarantee its own security. The transatlantic family needs our contribution. This is the reality," Sybiha summarized.

Read more: Umerov - Hegseth: We want and will be a NATO country