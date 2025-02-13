Contract servicemen aged 18-24 will hold only combat positions – Defense Ministry

Men between the ages of 18 and 24 who sign a contract to join the army will only hold combat positions. However, volunteer fighters may be refused to sign it due to health problems.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Lazutkin during a telethon on February 13, Censor.NET reports.

"These soldiers will be adequately trained: 45 days of basic training, 14 days of professional training. And possibly more, depending on the position this person is applying for. After that, another 14 days of adaptation in the brigade," he explained.

Thus, among the possible positions are:

riflemen;

senior riflemen;

riflemen-medics;

riflemen-snipers;

grenade launcher assistants;

grenade launchers;

senior grenade launchers;

scouts;

senior scouts.

According to Lazutkin, the volunteer soldiers will spend 6 months performing combat missions on the front line during their one-year contract. The young contract soldiers will have the following brigades to choose from:

72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Cossacks. 95th Separate Air Assault Polissia Brigade. 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko. 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss". 38th Separate Marine Brigade ("Cerberus"). 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign.

"The defense ministry spokesman described them as ‘powerful units that have been forged in the crucible of war.’"

Cases when you may be denied

Lazutkin emphasized that in order to sign a contract, you will have to meet the requirements.

Volunteer soldiers aged 18-24 may be rejected due to health problems.

"It depends on those from the brigades who will be responsible for this recruitment. It's clear that if someone is mentally unstable, they could be dangerous in the unit. And it’s unlikely they would be allowed to sign a contract. They will, so to speak, select a team that fits," Lazutkin explained in a comment to Radio Liberty.

However, they will be able to undergo a military medical examination in medical institutions of their choice.

As a reminder, on February 11, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine officially launched the Contract 18-24 voluntary service format for Ukrainians who are ready to join the Defense Forces for one year.

The Ministry emphasized that joining the Defense Forces under this project is not mobilization, but a voluntary choice.