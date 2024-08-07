Drones from 5 Lithuanian manufacturers successfully tested in Ukraine - Lithuanian Defense Ministry

Repeated tests of drones from five Lithuanian manufacturers in conditions close to combat use were successful. The tests took place in Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

The Lithuanian defense ministry said that Ukraine has repeatedly tested drones from five Lithuanian manufacturers in conditions close to combat use. Before that, the devices were improved according to the feedback from the Ukrainian side after the first tests.

It is noted that during the tests, drones from 5 Lithuanian companies showed good results.

"Ukrainians are sharing their experience of using drones on the battlefield, testing drones from our manufacturers, and then, having chosen the most suitable options, they will sign contracts with the manufacturing companies. This is a great incentive and a big step forward for our drone manufacturers," said Laurynas Kasčiūnas, head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

Read more: Ukraine seeks to switch to direct contracts with arms manufacturers - Defense Ministry

The ministry added that it plans to transfer drones made by Lithuanian manufacturers worth 5 million euros to support Ukraine, and the same drones will be purchased for the Lithuanian army for 3 million euros.

Earlier it was reported that this year Lithuania plans to allocate an additional 20 million euros to purchase various types of combat and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles. The funds will also be used to train instructors and drone operators who will adopt the experience of Ukrainians.

Read more: Lithuania will install first permanent defensive fortifications on border with Belarus and Russia in September