Ukraine seeks to switch to direct contracts with arms manufacturers - Defense Ministry

Ukraine seeks to switch to direct contracts with arms manufacturers, which will reduce dependence on intermediaries and increase defense capabilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov during a meeting with Vice President of Sales and Business Development of EOS Defense Systems, Brigadier General Scott Hicks and Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing of EOS Defense Systems Mark Essig.



"Ukraine continues to work actively to modernize its defense capabilities and expand international cooperation. The transition to direct contracts with arms manufacturers will reduce our dependence on intermediaries and increase our defense capabilities," Klimenkov said.

As noted, the meeting discussed cooperation in the field of defense technology and the possibility of cooperation between Ukraine and EOS Defense Systems. In addition, the Australian side expressed a desire to localize production in Ukraine.



EOS Defense Systems, an Australian company, specializes in technologies that enable the integration of weapons systems into a wide range of land and maritime platforms. In particular, the company's products include solutions to combat unmanned aerial vehicles and ground targets.



Klimenkov also thanked Australia for supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia.

