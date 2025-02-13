Issue of Ukraine’s NATO accession should stay on table – Estonian Prime Minister Michal

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal believes that Ukraine's membership in NATO should remain on the table.

He said this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"To achieve a just and lasting peace, it is necessary to force Russia, not Ukraine, to negotiate. NATO membership should stay on the table," he emphasized.

Michal noted that now is a crucial time for Europe to demonstrate unity and strength.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he considered Ukraine's membership in NATO "unlikely".

