Man committed suicide in TCR while undergoing MMC in Khmelnytskyi

In Khmelnytskyi, one of the persons liable for military service committed suicide while undergoing a military medical commission at the TCR and SS.

This was reported by the press service of the regional TCR on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the man was taken to the TCR to update his records and determine his suitability for military service. According to the military enlistment office, he was wanted for violating military registration requirements.

"During the military medical commission, he committed suicidal acts against himself. On the spot, he was provided with prompt first aid and an ambulance was called. However, the latter died in an ambulance from massive bleeding," the statement said.

The TCR emphasized that the man was not subjected to physical or psychological violence.

Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

