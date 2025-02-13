Since beginning of day, 107 combat engagements have taken place on frontline – General Staff

Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back the offensive of the occupation forces, and the situation on the contact line remains tense. As of now, there have been 107 combat engagements.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Today, the terrorist state carried out 1 missile attack (1 missile), 46 air strikes (62 GABs) and 1141 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired 4684 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

The enemy attacked our positions five times in the Kupiansk direction, near the towns of Holubivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian troops repelled all attacks. Invaders launched air strikes with GABs (guided aerial bombs) on Monachynivka and Kindrashivka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders five times today in the areas of Hrekivka, Novoliubivka, Yampolivka and Kolodiazi, but failed to achieve success.

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian units in the Kramatorsk direction, and the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka, ten attacks have already been repelled by the Defense Forces, five more are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 35 times in the areas of Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, the occupiers lost 229 servicemen in killed and wounded in the Pokrovsk direction today. Our troops destroyed an armored combat vehicle, three artillery systems, four UAVs, four motorcycles, 15 vehicles, three communications equipment and an electronic warfare vehicle, and damaged four vehicles, five artillery systems and an enemy tank.

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks. The enemy tried to break through near Zelenivka and in the direction of Burlatske. Five battles are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy attack in the direction of Novosilka.

Kursk direction

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk region, where our troops have successfully repelled 20 enemy attacks, and two more attacks are still ongoing.

Today, for effective combat work, the soldiers of the 411th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Aircraft Systems and the 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade are recognized for their steadfast defense of the lines and inflicted significant losses on the enemy.

