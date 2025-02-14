At night, Russians struck Kharkiv region. 16-year-old girl was among injured.

On the night of 14 February, Russian invaders attacked Bohodukhiv and Kupyansk, there were wounded

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

At about 01:40, the enemy attacked the city of Bohodukhiv. As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the Geranium-2 UAV, an outbuilding was destroyed. Five private houses, a tractor and a car were damaged.

"An 18-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were injured and suffered acute stress reaction," noted Syniehubov.

Around 04:30, a private house, a garage were destroyed and 2 private houses were damaged as a result of hostile shelling (preliminary, from multiple rocket launchers) in Kupiansk.

"Two men aged 46 and 76 were injured, the latter was hospitalised," said the head of the regional military administration.

As a reminder, on 13 February, Russian troops attacked Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region, injuring a woman.

