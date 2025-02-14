Air defense forces shot down 73 drones out of 133, another 58 did not reach targets - Air Force

On the night of February 14, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 133 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 08:30, it has been confirmed that 73 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been shot down in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

58 enemy simulator drones were lost in location (without negative consequences)," the report says.

The Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions were affected by the enemy attack.

As a reminder, on the evening of February 13, the Russians launched attack drones over Ukraine.

