China supports all efforts aimed at organizing peace talks on "Ukrainian crisis" - Wang Yi

During a visit to London, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China supports all efforts to organize peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting with his British counterpart David Lammy, "an in-depth exchange of views on the 'Ukrainian crisis' took place," the ministry said in a statement.

Wang Yi detailed China's position on the issue.

Read more: China on Trump-Putin talks: We welcome efforts of US and Russia to strengthen communication and dialogue

According to him, China continues to insist on preventing the expansion of the combat zone and calls for "not adding fuel to the fire."

"China supports all efforts aimed at organizing peace talks, as well as building a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture, in order to ultimately achieve long-term peace and stability in Europe," the diplomat said.

Wang Yi emphasized that China is ready to work with all parties, including the European Union, to continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

Read more: China proposes to organise Trump-Putin summit without Zelenskyy - WSJ