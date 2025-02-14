Plane of Secretary of State Rubio returned to Washington because of mechanical issue, - AP

The plane, carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio, experienced a mechanical issue and returned to Washington shortly after departure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Associated Press.

Approximately 90 minutes after takeoff from Joint Base Andrews, the C-32, a converted Boeing 757, had a problem with the cockpit windshield. As a result, the aircraft was forced to return to the military base.

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce confirmed the incident and said that Rubio ‘intends to continue his trip to Germany and the Middle East on a separate aircraft’.

"It was not immediately clear if the delay would cause him to miss a scheduled Friday morning meeting with Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich" the publication notes.

As a reminder, an international security conference and the first major meeting between the Ukrainian authorities and the Trump team will begin in Munich today.

