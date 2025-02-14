Government will transfer another UAH 1.6 billion from our taxes to ’national cashback’ - Zheleznyak

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to allocate another UAH 1.6 billion to the "National Cashback" programme.

This was announced MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak in Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Along with the plans to reduce drug prices by 30%, today the Government will also transfer UAH 1.6 billion to the 'cashback' programme! This, along with the ridiculous idea to give away UAH 1,000, contributes to an increase in inflation, including for medicines," he said.

According to the MP, the funds will be transferred from the Social Insurance Fund, i.e. the unified social tax.

"Easier from your taxes...which were raised at a record high last year for white business, so that there was something to pay for such WILD POPULISM," Zheleznyak added.

