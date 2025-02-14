Ukraine returns bodies of 757 more fallen defenders. PHOTOS

Ukraine has returned the bodies of 757 fallen servicemen of the Defence Forces.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET informs.

Among the returnees, "on the shield" of the Defenders were the following:

Kurakhivske direction;

Pokrovsk direction;

Bakhmut direction;

Vuhledar direction;

Luhansk direction;

Zaporizhzhia direction;

from morgues in the Russian Federation.

