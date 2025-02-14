Invaders hit Huliaipole with GABs: woman is wounded, houses are damaged

Today, on February 14, Russian troops attacked the Huliaipole with GABs in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one casualty.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 74-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy strike on Huliaipole.

"Seven houses were damaged by the GABs. A resident of one of them was injured. She was provided with medical aid on the spot, she refused further hospitalization," the statement said.

Earlier, it was reported that the occupiers hit Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia with GABs, killing two people.