Invaders hit Huliaipole with GABs: woman is wounded, houses are damaged
Today, on February 14, Russian troops attacked the Huliaipole with GABs in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one casualty.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, a 74-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy strike on Huliaipole.
"Seven houses were damaged by the GABs. A resident of one of them was injured. She was provided with medical aid on the spot, she refused further hospitalization," the statement said.
Earlier, it was reported that the occupiers hit Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia with GABs, killing two people.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password