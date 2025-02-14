Occupiers hit Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia with GABs: two dead (updated). PHOTO

Russian invaders attacked Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia region with GABs.

This was announced by the head of the region Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy fired at least six GABs at the frontline community. Emergency workers are working at the site of the hits.

The shelling destroyed houses. According to preliminary information, there are people under the rubble.

Later, the head of the RMA said that a woman had been killed in the Russian strike.

The rescuers removed the body from the rubble of the house. Rescue operations are ongoing.

At 12:25, Fedorov said that the body of a 47-year-old man was recovered from the rubble of the house.

"Thus, the enemy shelling claimed the lives of two people," the statement said.

