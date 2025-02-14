ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8294 visitors online
News Photo War
1 820 0

Ruscists attacked Odesa region with "shaheds" at night: port infrastructure and non-operational recreation centre damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 14 February 2025, the Russian occupiers attacked the Odesa region with strike drones.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

Air defence forces destroyed air targets.

"The attack resulted in damage to the port infrastructure and a non-operational recreation centre. Shrapnel also hit a car. Fires broke out at the impact sites and were quickly extinguished by firefighters. Fortunately, no people were injured," the statement said.

Read more: Explosion occurred in Odesa, Russians launched ballistic missile attack

Атака шахедів на Одещину 14 лютого 2025 року
Атака шахедів на Одещину 14 лютого 2025 року

Author: 

war (1082) shoot out (14873) Odeska region (755) Odeskyy district (163) war in Ukraine (3847)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 