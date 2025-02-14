Ruscists attacked Odesa region with "shaheds" at night: port infrastructure and non-operational recreation centre damaged. PHOTO
On the night of 14 February 2025, the Russian occupiers attacked the Odesa region with strike drones.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.
Air defence forces destroyed air targets.
"The attack resulted in damage to the port infrastructure and a non-operational recreation centre. Shrapnel also hit a car. Fires broke out at the impact sites and were quickly extinguished by firefighters. Fortunately, no people were injured," the statement said.
