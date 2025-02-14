Six schoolchildren aged 13 to 15 in the Odesa region were detained for setting fire to vehicles of the Defence Forces on the orders of Russian special services.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

They were looking for easy money on Telegram.

"On the instructions of the occupiers, their accomplices set fire to the vehicles of the Ukrainian military. When the minors tried to "end cooperation" with the occupiers, representatives of the Russian special services turned to threats and blackmail of the schoolchildren," the statement said.

The students acted in different ways. First, they searched for potential targets, and then "coordinated" them with their Russian supervisors and set them on fire using flammable mixtures.

One of the 14-year-old students of an Odesa lyceum set fire to the car of an Armed Forces soldier.

Having not received any money for this, he tried to cut off contact with the occupiers. After that, the Russian intelligence officer began blackmailing the lyceum student by "leaking" compromising material to force him to complete the next task.





Also in Odesa, a 15-year-old boy was detained who burned down an Armed Forces off-road vehicle shortly after.

In Rozdilnyanskyi district, three more teenagers aged 13 and 15 were detained for setting fire to the car of a State Border Guard Service serviceman.

A 16-year-old girl who set fire to two military vehicles in Khadzhybeiskyi district of the regional centre was also detained.

During the searches, mobile phones with evidence of their subversive activities in favour of Russia were seized from the detainees.

All have been served notices of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 1, Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations during a special period);

p. 2 Art. 194 (intentional damage to property by arson).

The offenders face up to 10 years in prison.

