72 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – General Staff

As of 4 pm, 72 combat engagements took place at the front.

The situation in the north

Today, the communities of Kliusy and Zarichchia in the Chernihiv region; Oleksandrivka, Velyka Berizka, Sydorivka, Korenok, Porozok, Popivka, Zarichne, Luhivka, Studenok, Novovasylivka, Rudak in the Sumy region; and Vidrodzhenivske in the Kharkiv region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire. An air strike was conducted on the village of Myropilske in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes with free-flight rockets at Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once near Zahryzove.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novoserhiivka, Zelenyi Hai, Bohuslavka, Hrekivka and Kolodiazi. Two firefights are still ongoing.

Troops of the occupiers continue to look for weaknesses in our defense near Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka in the Siversk direction. The defense forces successfully repelled one enemy attack, two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by Russian invaders, two attacks are ongoing, the enemy is trying to break through in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, five firefights were successfully repelled by the Defense Forces, and three more enemy assaults near Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 23 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Uspenivka, Novotroitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Shevchenko. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled twenty enemy attacks, three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 12 times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske. The fighting continues.

The situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy conducted an air strike with five guided bombs on Huliaipole.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions today.

AFU Operation in the Kursk Region of the RF

Since the beginning of the day, 11 combat engagements have taken place in the Kursk direction, four of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 19 air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs.

The situation in the rest of the directions remained unchanged.