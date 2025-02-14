Russia attacks most in Pokrovsk, Kursk, Novopavlivka, and Torets directions - General Staff. MAP

On February 13, the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted 113 combat engagements with Russian invaders.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday, the enemy launched two missiles and 89 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including five missiles and 133 drones. In addition, it fired about six thousand rounds of shelling, 130 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.



The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Velykyi Burluk, Monachynivka, Kindrashivka, Fedorivka, Burlatske, Kramatorsk, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Horikhe, Serhiivka, Filia, Udachne, Zvirove, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Hirke, Orikhiv, and Kamianske.

Defeat of the occupants

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 13 areas of concentration of occupants' personnel, weapons, and military equipment; two UAV control points, an air defense facility, eight missile troops, and artillery facilities, an ammunition depot, an electronic warfare facility, and another important enemy object.

Fighting in the East

Ukrainian defense forces repelled assaults near Holubivka and Zahryzove in the Kupiansk sector, where four occupants' attacks took place over the last day.



The enemy attacked seven times in the Lyman sector over the last day. They tried to penetrate our defense near Hrekivka, Novoliubivka, Yampolivka, and Kolodiazi.



One enemy attack was repelled by Ukrainian troops near Bilohorivka in the Siversk sector.



In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked five times in the area of Chasiv Yar.



Fourteen attacks were carried out by the enemy in the Toretsk sector in the vicinity of Toretsk, Krymske, and Shcherbynivka.



In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 38 aggressor attacks in the areas of Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka, and Dachne.



Ukrainian defense forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the Novopavlivka sector. The occupants were most actively trying to advance near Zelenivka and in the direction of Burlatske.

The situation in the South

Ukrainian troops repelled an aggressor's attack in the direction of Novosilka in the Huliaypillia sector.

Kursk operation

Over the past day, 23 combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector, the enemy launched 51 air and one missile strikes, using four missiles and 77 guided bombs, and fired over 500 artillery rounds.

In the Kharkiv, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy army did not conduct active offensive actions.



In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

