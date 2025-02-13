Syrskyi on operations in Sumy direction: AFU holds about 500 km² in Kursk region of RF

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited combat units in the Sumy direction and spoke about the success of the Kursk operation.

Syrskyi posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Last year, the enemy intended to turn this region into a "buffer zone" and planned to advance towards Kharkiv and Sumy. Therefore, we took preemptive action and launched our own offensive operation, shifting the fighting onto enemy territory in the Kursk region," he said.

Syrskyi emphasized that Ukraine had disrupted the enemy's plans.

"And today, we have established our own security zone on Russian territory along Ukraine's border, controlling approximately 500 square kilometers and compelling the Russians to redeploy their most combat-capable units from other directions," he said.

See more: Russian Federation strikes Izmail district of Odesa region with UAV: woman injured. PHOTOS

The Commander-in-Chief said that during his work at the headquarters he analyzed the operational situation in the area in detail and was able to understand the problematic issues, including the needs of units in personnel, equipment and ammunition.

"I listened to the proposals of the commanders on the ground. I made the necessary decisions to provide our troops with the necessary logistics, increase the resilience and effectiveness of defense," added Syrskyi.

Watch more: Drone operator from 8th Regiment of SOF eliminated mercenary from DPRK who was pretending to be dead in middle of field. VIDEO