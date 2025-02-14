Nothing can happen without Ukraine’s participation, peace can be achieved only with its consent – Latvian Defense Minister Sprūds

The terms of peace talks should be those accepted by Ukraine, and nothing can happen without its participation and consent.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was stated by Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds.

Thus, in connection with the recent statements and actions of US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, Sprūds noted that this should be treated with concern, but at the same time it should be remembered that no specific proposals have been received so far.

"It is clear that our position, the position of European countries, is that... if we are talking about peace or action against the aggressor country Russia, nothing can happen without Ukraine's participation. Therefore, in principle, peace in Ukraine can be achieved only with the consent of Ukraine," he emphasized.

Read more: Ukraine will not accept any negotiations without its participation – Zelenskyy

Spruds noted that the terms of peace talks should be those accepted by Ukraine.

He also stated that Europe should play a major role in this process.

According to him, Europe should take more responsibility for strengthening its defense and security, as well as for investing in NATO.

Read more: Agreement on "peace" cannot be limited to ceasefire – Costa