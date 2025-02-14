Peace agreement cannot be signed in Munich – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a peace agreement cannot be signed in Munich during the security conference.

He said this in Munich at the conference during the Strategic Investment: The Future of U.S.-Ukraine Security Cooperation, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy said that today there is no peace agreement on the table.

"Today, unfortunately, we are not talking about a peace agreement. Because the war has been going on for three years now, with many deaths, many destructions, especially of lives. All this was brought about by Putin, and only he," the head of state said.

He added that there is no need to "seek mediation" between Ukraine and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine now needs firm support from the United States and President Donald Trump.

"A peace agreement cannot be signed in Munich because it is Munich. And there is no president here... And we remember what things were signed in the past (probably referring to the Munich Agreement, under which Czechoslovakia ceded the Sudetenland to Nazi Germany - ed.) And I do not repeat such things. That is why it is very important to understand that a peace agreement can only be a plan to end the war, which must first of all be negotiated and supported between Ukraine-the president and the United States, exclusively by the president. The role of European countries is also important, because we are talking about security guarantees as the main point in any document on ending the war," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy added that we are talking about security guarantees not only for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe.

"For us, the voice of Europe is very important at the table, not somewhere behind the scenes... They are equal partners. This can be seen through the monetary, military, and humanitarian contributions that Europe has made together with the United States," the president said.

