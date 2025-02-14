Zelenskyy to Trump: Putin is liar, you can count on that

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he did not believe in the alleged readiness of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin to peacefully resolve the war and told Donald Trump about it during their phone conversation on February 12.

He said this at the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

"Because... we have much more risks than the United States. With all due respect to the "big boys," Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that he had already had several phone conversations with Trump, including on February 12.

"He told me: "I think Putin wants to end the war." I told him that he is a liar, you can count on that. I hope you will put pressure on him, because I don't believe him," Zelenskyy said.

He recalled that he had already agreed to a truce with Putin when he first became president in 2019, but that no agreements were implemented.

"What is important is not to make decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine. This is a principled position. And I mean all our people," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Trump spoke with Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Putin on the morning of February 12, 2025.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy and Trump held a meeting.

According to Trump, the conversation with Zelenskyy "went very well."

The White House said that the United States seeks to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and end the war.

According to The Telegraph, the US is no longer interested in ensuring Ukrainian and European security.

