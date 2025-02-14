Zelenskyy on strike on ChNPP: Russia did it on purpose. This is not accident

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian drone that hit the ChNPP today was flying at an altitude of 85 metres, so it could not be seen by radar.

The head of state told reporters at the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports.

"We had an attack on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant at night. It hit the sarcophagus, which was very dangerous. 40 countries were building the sarcophagus. The drone was flying at an altitude of 85 metres, which is interesting. I think it is important to understand this. Radars do not see this height. There will be an investigation, I will know more details," he said.

"This gives us the opportunity today to say that if the radars cannot see at this height, they did it on purpose. It doesn't mean that somehow the drone changed direction and so on. Everything happens in times of war, but it was flying at an altitude where radar could not see it, and it hit the sarcophagus. It was on the day of the Munich Security Conference," Zelenskyy added.

He called it "a greeting from Putin and Russia".

Read more: Shmyhal on Russian attack on Chornobyl NPP: This is challenge to whole world

Russian strike on the sarcophagus of the Chornobyl NPP

As a reminder, President Zelenskyy said in the morning that a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead hit the shelter of the 4th power unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on the night of February 14.

The IAEA confirmed the drone strike on the protective sarcophagus of the fourth unit of the Chornobyl NPP.

As a result of the Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl NPP, the integrity of the outer shell of the Shelter over Unit 4 was damaged, as well as equipment in the crane maintenance garage.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov denied that Russian troops had attacked the Chornobyl NPP.

Watch more: Peskov on Russia’s strike on ChNPP: This is provocation, our military does not do this. VIDEO